April 5, 2023 - Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless recently released their 2023 Point-In-Time Count. The data showed there were 712 persons experiencing homelessness in Chatham County and Savannah during the annual Point in Time (PIT) Count held on Jan. 26, 2023. The PIT count includes both persons residing in local shelters (441) as well as persons residing in places not meant for human habitation (271). PIT counts are conducted across the nation, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Housing and Development (HUD) during the last 10 days in January. By comparison, the local PIT count in 2022 was 523 persons experiencing homelessness, and in 2021, the PIT count was 323 persons.

As the Lead Agency for the Chatham Savannah Interagency Council on Homelessness/Continuum of Care (ICH/CoC), the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless (CSAH) leads the PIT Count Initiative locally. Over 100 volunteers from local service providers and partner agencies helped to conduct the 2023 PIT Count. New technology and geo-mapping played a critical role in the advancements of data quality. In 2022 CSAH’s Homeless Management Information System overall data quality increased by 31.5% creating more efficient collection and reporting of data.

