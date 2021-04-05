April 5, 2021 - Friends of Forsyth needs community feedback on two design options for the Forsyth Park Master Plan. Residents can share their thoughts throughout April by completing a survey online at FriendsofForsyth.org, in person at the park on April 10, 17 or 24, and by attending a community meeting via Zoom. The deadline for public comment is April 30.
The designs are based on insights of more than 2,200 Savannahians who responded to a survey about the park's use, design and amenities. Among the priorities identified by the community are preserving the natural beauty of the park, relieving the tension between pedestrians and wheeled vehicles, and adding public art and restrooms.
"Savannah has a unique opportunity to directly influence the continued evolution of Forsyth Park as we look to the next 100 years," said Mayor Van Johnson. "Forsyth Park is a living, breathing part of our city, and we are eager for all Savannahians to have a voice in its future. We must take advantage of this opportunity to make sure we have as much input as possible."
Virtual community-wide meetings hosted by members of City Council are in the process of being scheduled during the month of April.
The current meeting schedule is as follows:
- Monday, April 12, at 6 p.m. with Alderman Palumbo, District 4
- Wednesday, April 14, at 6:30 p.m. with Alderman Purtee, District 6
- Monday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m. with Alderwoman Wilder-Bryan, District 3
- Wednesday, April 21, at 6:30 p.m. with Alderman Leggett, District 2
- Wednesday, April 28, at 6:30 p.m. with Alderwoman Shabazz, District 5
The Zoom link for all meetings is https://zoom.us/j/4342148253. Additional meeting dates and times will be available at FriendsofForsyth.org as they are scheduled.
Forsyth Park Master Plan project will likely move into the final design phase this summer and conclude this fall.
To view the design options and provide feedback, visit FriendsofForsyth.org. The deadline to comment is April 30.
