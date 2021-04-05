April 5, 2021 - The City of Savannah’s Cemetery Division recently installed new gravesite locator kiosks in Laurel Grove North and Laurel Grove South Cemeteries. The kiosks are located just inside the main entrance of each cemetery.
This new feature allows cemetery visitors to search burial records during their visit to these cemeteries. Records are also available online at www.savannah.cemsites.com. This mobile-friendly website allows visitors to use GPS technology to locate a loved one’s grave via the walk-to-site feature.
