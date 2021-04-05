April 5, 2021 - The City of Savannah Human Services Department is hosting a series of outdoor events and virtual workshops throughout April to recognize Fair Housing Month.
Celebrated annually each April, Fair Housing Month allows the city to help educate the community about federal fair housing laws and rights and provide resources to help with residents’ quality of life.
Schedule of events:
- Saturday, April 10 – Fair housing parking lot palooza resource fair. The event is 9:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center (PARC), located at 425 Pennsylvania Ave. Georgia Legal Services, Living Independence for Everyone (LIFE) and the United Way of the Coastal Empire will give presentations, and more vendors will be on-site with additional resources and information.
- Saturday, April 24 – Energy efficiency at home zoom workshop. Home Diagnostic Solutions will give a demonstration about how to weatherize homes, and the city’s Water Resources Department will discuss how to manage water resources at home. The meeting is 10-11 a.m. Register in advance at savannahga.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3BXv-ThDSvyCSXJJzjMCUQ
