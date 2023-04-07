April 7, 2023 - The City’s Clerk of Council Office will host an educational event for the community about open records requests on Tuesday, April 25, from 6-7 p.m. at the Savannah Civic Center. At this event, staff will share valuable information about what residents can request through the open records portal and all the details associated with making a request.
The Clerk of Council Office planned this event as part of Georgia Municipal Associations’ Georgia Cities Week, which runs from April 23-29. GMA’s Georgia Cities Week is part of an ongoing effort to raise public awareness about the services that cities perform and to educate the public on how city government works.
“An informed community is an empowered community,” said Clerk of Council Mark Massey. “I’m glad we have the opportunity to share valuable information that our residents should know about, which will continue to build trust between the City government and our community.”
For more information about this event, contact the Clerk of Council Office at (912) 651-6441.
