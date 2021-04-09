April 9, 2021 - The Housing Authority of Savannah has opened its public housing waiting list for Horance Stillwell Towers, located at 5100 Waters Ave. in Savannah. This signup is for placement on a waiting list only, and not an offer for housing.
Horace Stillwell Towers offers one bedroom units to persons 62 years of age or older, and/or persons with disabilities.
The waiting list signup opened Monday, April 5 at 8 a.m. and will remain open until a maximum of 125 applications have been received.
All applications will be taken through an online process on the Housing Authority of Savannah’s website at: https://savannahpha1.tenmast.com/apply/
If you or any member of your family is a person with disabilities, and you require a specific accommodation in order to complete the online application, contact HAS at (912) 235-5800 prior to the closing of the waiting list. Persons with hearing disabilities who have use of a Telecommunications Device for the Deaf may call TDD 1-800 545-1833, ext. 313.
More information about HAS and its programs is available online at www.savannahpha.com.
