August 13, 2021 - Chatham County Animal Services is hosting a half price fee adoption event for both cats and dogs on now through Aug. 15. The shelter is currently at capacity with a lot of wonderful cats, kittens, and dogs waiting for their forever homes. This July the Animal Shelter has taken in 20% more dogs than they did in July of 2020.
As always, adoptions come with age appropriate vaccinations, canine heartworm test, dewormer, FELv/FIV test for cats, spay/neuter, a microchip, and a Chatham County rabies tag.
Cats are $5 and Dogs are $35. Rabies tags are an additional $5.
CCAS is open Aug. 13-15 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Adoptions are by appointment only. Please call 912-652-6575 to reserve a time for your visit. CCAS is located at 7211 Sallie Mood Dr., directly behind the Humane Society.
If adopters have other pets in the home, documentation to verify that pets are current on rabies vaccinations is required.
