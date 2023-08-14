August 14, 2023 - The Savannah Police Department is mourning the loss of a Corporal who died last week after experiencing a medical episode while working an off-duty assignment.
Corporal Doug “Twin” Herron was a Savannah native who devoted his career to protecting and serving the City he loved.
“Our hearts are broken over the sudden and tragic loss of Corporal Doug “Twin” Herron,” Chief Lenny Gunther said. “He was a career officer who devoted his life to our City and the Savannah Police Department. We ask everyone to keep his family, friends and the SPD family in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of this member of our SPD family. He was compassionate, patient, and simply put, a great man – his legacy will live on.”
