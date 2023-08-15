August 15, 2023 - The City of Pooler will hold a Public Information Open House (PIOH) concerning the SR 26/US 80 Corridor Study (PI No. 0018344) on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pooler City Hall, 100 US Hwy 80 SW, Pooler, GA 31322.
The purpose of this Public Information Open House is to provide the public with an opportunity to view the recommended improvement projects, ask questions, and comment on the recommendations.
SR 26/US 80 Corridor Study (PI No. 0018344)
PUBLIC INFORMATION OPEN HOUSE (PIOH)
- Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023
- 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- City of Pooler City Hall, Third Floor Council Chambers
- 100 US Hwy 80 SW, Pooler, GA 31322
The SR 26/US 80 Corridor Study seeks to identify and prioritize short-term (0-5 years) and long-term (5+ years) improvement projects and to facilitate planning and programming of projects through the Coastal Region Metropolitan Planning Organization (CORE MPO) Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP) process.
The study area includes 12 miles of SR 26/US 80 from the Effingham County/Chatham County line to SR 26 Connector/Burnsed Boulevard at I-516/SR 21.
The Open House will be informal, and the public is invited to attend anytime between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be no formal presentation, and City of Pooler staff and their representatives will be available to answer questions.
