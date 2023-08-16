August 16, 2023 - Mayor Pro-Tem and Fifth District Alderwoman Dr. Estella Edwards Shabazz will hold a town hall meeting for residents of the Fifth District on Monday, Aug. 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mosaic Church at 7 Canebrake Rd.
This town hall will provide residents with city updates and an opportunity to ask questions.
