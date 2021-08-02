August 2, 2021 - Councilman Lawson and members of the Beaufort County staff will host an informational meeting about stormwater in the Alljoy community on Aug. 3, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at the Bluffton Recreation Center located at 61B Ulmer Road, Bluffton.
Information provided will include agencies responsible for stormwater management in the area and how to report drainage issues, broken infrastructure, illicit discharges, clogged pipes, and debris.
