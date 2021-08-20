August 20, 2021 - The Savannah Entrepreneurial Center lobby and computer lab will be closed to public access from Monday, Aug. 23 through Wednesday, Aug. 25, while they are being remodeled. Online business classes and staff-provided services will continue without interruption.
For additional information, please call 912-652-3582 or email economicdevelopment@savannahga.gov.
