August 22, 2023 - Savannah Fire and the Boy Scouts of America have come together to create an explorer program aimed at giving young adults interested in a firefighting career an invaluable experience.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
August 22, 2023 - Savannah Fire and the Boy Scouts of America have come together to create an explorer program aimed at giving young adults interested in a firefighting career an invaluable experience.
Explorers will take part in real-life training with plenty of hands-on Fire and EMS experiences. They will engage in practical exercises and simulations to develop essential firefighting and lifesaving skills.
The program will meet the first and third Tuesday of each month and is open to anyone, ages 14 to 20. Applications are now open. To apply, email Eric Falls at Eric.Falls@scouting.org or call (912)-927-7272. Savannah Fire is covering the cost of the explorer program making it free to those who apply. There will be an open house on Sept. 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 380 Agonic Rd., for anyone looking for more information or hoping to apply for the program.
Visit savannahga.gov/fire for more information.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.