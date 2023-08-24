August 24, 2023 - Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS reminds customers who must visit in person of a major initiative aimed at improving customer service and reducing wait times at service centers. The necessary application/paperwork can be filled out and submitted online before arriving.

Many customers are not aware that even if they are a long time Georgia driver or identification card holder, a mandatory application must be filled out before each transaction. 

