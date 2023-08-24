August 24, 2023 - A new National Park Service (NPS) report shows that 471,077 visitors to Fort Pulaski National Monument in 2022 spent $34,286,000 in communities near the park. That spending supported 429 jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $43,314,000.
Aug. 24 - Tourism to Fort Pulaski National Monument creates $34 million in Economic Benefits
Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
“Fort Pulaski welcomes visitors from the Savannah and around the world,” said Superintendent Melissa Memory. “We are happy to be able to share the stories of the Monument and the numerous experiences it provides. We also appreciate the partnerships and support of our neighbors and are very fortunate to be part of the thriving heritage tourism and outdoor recreation communities in Coastal Georgia.”
