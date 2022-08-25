August 25, 2022 - The Chatham County Tax Commissioner’s Office invites local homeowners to sign up to receive their 2022 property tax bills electronically. To sign up, please visit tax.chathamcountyga.gov and click on “Sign Up for E-billing”.
“We want to remind Chatham County homeowners that it’s not too late to sign up to receive their second 2022 property tax bill via e-billing and to save on the cost of postage,” said Chatham County Tax Commissioner Sonya L. Jackson. “We’re focused on making our services as streamlined and accessible to citizens as possible.”
