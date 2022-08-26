August 26, 2022 - Chatham County was recently awarded the ACCG – Group Health Benefits Program Health Promotion & Wellbeing Grant by ACCG, Georgia's County Association.
Chatham County is one of 20 members to receive the ACCG GHBP Health Promotion & Wellbeing Grant based on its commitment to employee health and demonstrated collaboration with other community groups and organizations engaged in health promotion.
“A successful wellness program is designed to encourage healthy lifestyles, which helps to control health care costs and contribute to a happier, more productive workforce", said Chatham County Commissioner and President of the ACCG GHBP Board of Directors, Patrick Farrell. "Wellness programs greatly benefit everyone…the employees, their families and the employer.”
The ACCG GHBP Health Promotion & Wellbeing Grants are awarded statewide to the members that undertake health and wellness initiatives to transform their living and working communities into healthier environments. The grants provide assistance in promoting worksite programs designed to enhance the health and wellness of county employees and family members.
As part of the grant process, the member designates a HEALTH PROMOTION CHAMPION to develop a workplace health promotion action plan and attend the Health Promotion Champion Training workshop offered by Local Government Risk Management Services (LGRMS). In addition, employees will be offered a confidential health assessment program using a Health Risk Appraisal, with blood pressure screening and health improvement feedback.
Wellness programs have a reliable track record of improving employee health and quality of life while reducing medical claims and improving workplace morale. ACCG offers wellness services to all members through LGRMS, a not-for-profit agency operated jointly with the Georgia Municipal Association.
The Association County Commissioners of Georgia – Group Health Benefit Program is available to all ACCG members. Currently, 52 counties and authorities participate in the health plan, and all are eligible to apply for the Health Promotion & Wellbeing Grants on an annual basis.
