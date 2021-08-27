August 27, 2021 - Chatham County Animal Services (CCAS), like many shelters across the state and the nation, have seen an increase in the number of animals coming into their care. They have seen an increase in owner surrenders as well as officer seizures.
As such, CCAS is working with Renegade Paws Rescue (RPR) to move dogs out of the facility via their foster network. In order to maintain the facility at acceptable capacity, CCAS needs your help.
Anyone interested in becoming a foster with RPR, please visit: https://www.renegadepawsrescue.org/foster
Questions regarding this opportunity may call 912-652-6575.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.