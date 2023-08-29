August 29, 2023 - Based on expected impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia, the City of Savannah is taking proactive measures that include checking on infrastructure and making sure citizens and businesses are actively preparing ahead of potential impacts. 

The City is actively monitoring the storm and preparing for its arrival. The greatest impacts to our area are expected to occur Wednesday through Thursday. Updates regarding government functions and services will be shared with the public as those decisions are made.  

