August 29, 2023 - Based on expected impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia, the City of Savannah is taking proactive measures that include checking on infrastructure and making sure citizens and businesses are actively preparing ahead of potential impacts.
The City is actively monitoring the storm and preparing for its arrival. The greatest impacts to our area are expected to occur Wednesday through Thursday. Updates regarding government functions and services will be shared with the public as those decisions are made.
As the storm approaches, the City would like to remind residents of a few essential things that should be done now:
- Understand your hurricane/tropical storm risk. Whether on the coast or inland, this storm can impact all residents
- Make an emergency plan for your family and ensure everyone is aware of the plan
- Check with your employer for their continuity plan
- Make sure to have updated insurance information and proper documentation
- Strengthen your home by de-cluttering drains and gutters and securing outside items (furniture, lawn equipment, decorations, plants, campaign signs, etc.)
- Keep your cell phone charged and consider purchasing a backup battery
- Sign up for alerts from the Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) by texting CEMA to 77295
- Download the FEMA app to receive real-time updates from the National Weather Service
- Responsibly gather supplies you may need in case of power outages or flooding
For questions about City services or to submit a service request, residents can call 311. Services requests can also be submitted online at Savannahga.gov/311request.
For updates specific to the City of Savannah, residents are encouraged to follow @cityofsavannah on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.
