August 29, 2023 - The City of Tybee is in OPCON 3- This condition is issued when the County is placed into a watch or warning. This condition indicates development of a threatening situation requiring notification to appropriate agencies or EOC activation.
There will be no mandatory evacuation, but those who wish to voluntarily evacuate should prepare to leave today. Sandbags are available for Tybee residents ONLY at Memorial Park. Residents will need to show proof of residency with a utility bill or driver’s license.
