August 29, 2022 - State Representative Carl Gilliard (D-Savannah) will host two “Come Get Your Keys” housing fair sessions to educate Savannah area residents on homeownership. Both sessions will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Garden City Empowerment Center, located at 4704 August Rd. in Garden City, GA, 31408. The first session will take place at 11 a.m. and the second session at 3 p.m.
Attendees will have an opportunity to qualify for home mortgages and to apply for state and local down payment assistance programs. This event will feature the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Georgia Dream homeownership program, the Savannah DreamMaker Home Purchase Assistance program and local mortgage lenders. Nearly 200 people have already registered for this event. This event is free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required. To register for this event, please contact Rep. Gilliard at 912-436-5325.
