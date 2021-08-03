August 3, 2021 - Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter of Post 1, and Alderwoman Alicia Miller-Blakely of Post 2, will host a Town Hall to meet with constituents, and listen to their interest and concerns. The Town Hall will take place at the Jewish Education Alliance (JEA), at 5111 Abercorn Street, on Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Due to COVID, space is limited (100 people), so mask and physical distance will be required. The Town Hall will stream live from the Facebook pages of Alderwomen Gibson-Carter & Miller-Blakely.
Leaders of neighborhood associations, community youth & athletic programs, faith community, social/civic organizations, and other municipal governments are encouraged to attend. Information gathered will be shared with the incoming City Manager, Jay Melder.
Registration is not required. Call 912-346-4235 for more information or details.
