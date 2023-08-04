Chatham Area Transit

August 4, 2023 - Chatham Area Transit (CAT) will hold two Title VI Public Meetings regarding proposed Fall service changes on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, for all interested members of the public who wish to provide comments.

Both public meetings will take place at the Joe Murray Rivers Jr., Intermodal Transit Center, located at 610 W. Oglethorpe Avenue, at 10 a.m. and at 6 p.m. A public comment period is also open through August 18, 2023.

