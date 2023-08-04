August 4, 2023 - Chatham Area Transit (CAT) will hold two Title VI Public Meetings regarding proposed Fall service changes on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, for all interested members of the public who wish to provide comments.
Both public meetings will take place at the Joe Murray Rivers Jr., Intermodal Transit Center, located at 610 W. Oglethorpe Avenue, at 10 a.m. and at 6 p.m. A public comment period is also open through August 18, 2023.
CAT is committed to ensuring that no person is excluded from participation in or denied the benefits of its transit services on the basis of race, color, or national origin, as protected by the U.S. Constitution, federal statutes, and the regulations contained in Title VI 49 CFR part 21. These regulations are set forth in the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Circular 4702.1.B. This plan was developed to guide CAT in its administration and management of Title VI-related activities.
Title 49 Part 21 of the Code of Federal Regulations, Nondiscrimination in Federally-assisted Programs of the Department of Transportation – Effectuation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, requires recipients of federal transit funds to adopt a Title VI Plan that complies with the regulatory mandates promulgated by the (FTA) not less than once every three years.
Meeting ID: 858 3989 6020
One tap mobile: +19292056099,,85839896020# US (New York)
(0) comments
