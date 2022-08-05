boat-landings-elizabeths-pix_crop.png

August 5, 2022 -Beaufort County will host community meetings around the County to get general feedback on the 26 boat landings and what improvements they would like to see over the next ten years.

“Our County is 38% water, and boat landings are a critical economic and recreational resource,” said Neil Desai, Director of Public Works. “Public feedback is critical to ensuring the County uses taxpayer money responsibly and where most taxpayers would like it spent.”

