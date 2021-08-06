August 6, 2021 - The Mayor and Council of the City of Savannah have announced an "Open Membership Call" for the following reappointments or new appoints to Boards, Commissions and Authorities. While the City accepts applications year-round, this special call begins Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 and will run through Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.
Applications can be found for more than 30 different boards, commissions and authorities on the City's website at https://savannahga.granicus.com/boards/w/3ca01a86cc7be274
Current openings include:
- Chatham Area Transit (CAT) - one (1) opening
- Civil Service Board - two (2) vacancies
- Cultural Affairs Commission - three (3) vacancies
- Greater Savannah International Alliance - one (1) opening
- Historic District Board of Review - four (4) openings
- Historic Preservation Commission - one (1) vacancy
- Keep Savannah Beautiful - one (1) vacancy and five (5) openings
- Park and Tree Commission - one (1) vacancy
- Savannah Development and Renewal Authority - four (4) vacancies
- Savannah Recreation Commission - seven (7) openings
For further information, contact the Office of the Clerk of Council by calling 912-651-6441 or emailing clerkofcouncil@savannahga.gov.
