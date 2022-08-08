August 8, 2022 - Chatham County Parks and Recreation will host a Marketplace event at Tom Triplett Park on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tom Triplett Park is located at 1335 US Highway 80 E, Pooler, GA 31322.
Food trucks, crafts, and dog treats are just some of things attendees can expect. Vendor space is also still available. For more information call 912-652-6780.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.