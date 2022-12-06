CITY OF SAVANNAH appoints executive directors for housing, homelessness initiatives.jpg

Laura Lane McKinnon, Stephanie Kaple.

December 6, 2022 - The City of Savannah has announced the appointment of two new leaders to help guide the City’s work in housing and homelessness through partnership with Housing Savannah, Inc. and the Interagency Council on Homelessness (ICH). Effective Oct. 24, Laura Lane McKinnon is serving as the executive director of Housing Savannah, and as of Dec. 5 Stephanie Kaple has taken the helm as executive director of the Interagency Council on Homelessness.

“The City of Savannah is excited to have leaders on board of Laura and Stephanie’s caliber to help guide these key functions as we work with partners to optimize our efforts in housing and homelessness,” said City Manager Joseph A. Melder. “Their leadership will pay dividends for our community for years to come and will ensure the effectiveness of these two organizations that have been established to coordinate our housing and homelessness initiatives.”

