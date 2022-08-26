August 26, 2022 - Chatham County Commissioner Helen L. Stone has recently been appointed as the Chair of the Health Steering Committee for National Association of Counties (NACo). The Health Steering Committee is concerned with all matters pertaining to public health and healthy communities.
“It is an honor to be selected to chair such an important committee that is responsible for bringing forward and discussing health issues that affect counties and citizens all across our nation,” said the commissioner. “Over the years, the NACo Health Steering Committee has been a leader in addressing Mental Health and Substance Abuse, Medicaid and Medicare Issues, Workforce shortages, Health Parity and other significant concerns. I am looking forward to working with members of the committee and the wonderful staff at NACo for the next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.