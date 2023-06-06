June 6, 2023 - The Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG or Georgia’s County Association) recently awarded county officials with certificates for completing requirements in the Lifelong Learning Academy. Stone was honored during the Association’s 2023 Annual Conference at the Savannah Convention Center in Chatham County for completing the Public Safety specialty track.
“Lifelong learning is an essential component of our association,” said Dave Wills, ACCG’s Executive Director. “Through our partnership with CVIOG, we offer a myriad of training and development opportunities to help county officials face the ever-evolving challenges of local government. I commend leaders such as Commissioner Stone for their commitment to further their knowledge on how to best serve their communities.”
The Lifelong Learning Academy is a product of the longstanding partnership between ACCG and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia (CVIOG). Created with input from county commissioners who identified courses based on the issues and decision-making challenges regularly faced by county officials, it is a unique adult education program that provides county officials with a tailor-made learning experience to assist them with governing at the local level. To ensure the course requirements and curriculum remain relevant and engaging, the ACCG Lifelong Learning Committee – comprised of county commissioners and staff from both ACCG and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia – meet regularly to review and adjust accordingly. Through this collaborative approach, the Lifelong Learning Academy has been successful in equipping county officials with the necessary skills to meet the needs of their constituents.
“I am so grateful for the extensive training that ACCG offers,” said Commissioner Stone. “The knowledge of the instructors and the professionalism of their presentations have been paramount to me in my role as a commissioner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.