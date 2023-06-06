June 6, 2023 - The Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG or Georgia’s County Association) recently awarded county officials with certificates for completing requirements in the Lifelong Learning Academy. Stone was honored during the Association’s 2023 Annual Conference at the Savannah Convention Center in Chatham County for completing the Public Safety specialty track.

“Lifelong learning is an essential component of our association,” said Dave Wills, ACCG’s Executive Director.  “Through our partnership with CVIOG, we offer a myriad of training and development opportunities to help county officials face the ever-evolving challenges of local government. I commend leaders such as Commissioner Stone for their commitment to further their knowledge on how to best serve their communities.”  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.