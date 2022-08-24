August 24, 2022 - City Manager Joseph A. Melder has appointed Cynthia Knight to serve as the senior director of Code Compliance. Knight is a native of Savannah and a former student of Savannah Technical College. She served as the interim senior director prior to her permanent appointment.
Knight has been employed by the City of Savannah for more than 17 years. Her service began in the Parking and Mobility Division before eventually joining the Code Compliance Department.
