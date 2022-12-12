December 12, 2022 - Georgia Conservancy, in partnership with Chatham County and the South Atlantic Salt Marsh Initiative, is hosting a public open house to identify opportunities to protect and restore coastal marshland with local, historical, cultural, and/or spiritual significance and to discuss ways to make our communities near the marsh more resilient.
The Public Open House will take place Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 4-6 p.m. at the Montgomery Athletic Association Center, located at 10155 Ferguson Ave. Savannah, GA 31406.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.