December 18, 2020 - District 5 Alderwoman and Mayor Pro Tem Dr. Estella Shabazz will host a virtual community forum on Tuesday, Dec. 29, at 6:30 p.m. It will be live streamed on the city's Facebook, YouTube and SGTV Channel 8.
Alderwoman Dr. Shabazz will give updates about the Fairgrounds property, general district issues and concerns, and answer questions from the public. Anyone wishing to ask a question can comment on the Facebook live stream.
