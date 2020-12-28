December 28, 2020 - Aldermen Detric Leggett and Nick Palumbo recently held a lighting ceremony for four five-globe lampposts at Victory Drive and Atlantic Avenue.
The installation of the lampposts, overseen by the City of Savannah's Greenscapes Department and funded by SPLOST, is part of a larger effort to restore this intersection's historic integrity and improve the connection between the Ardsley Park/Chatham Crescent and Baldwin Park neighborhoods, which were built in 1910. The design and installation of the new lampposts were based on historic images of this intersection.
City staff worked closely with the Historic Savannah Foundation and engaged community members, including local lighting advocate Ardis Wood, to ensure the city maintained this vibrant corridor's historic integrity. Future planned improvements to the intersection by the City of Savannah and the Georgia Department of Transportation will further enhance the crosswalk and increase accessibility.
