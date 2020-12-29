December 29, 2020 - District 1 Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier will host a virtual panel discussion focused on creative placemaking in Greater West Savannah on Wednesday, Dec. 30, from 6:30-8 p.m. on zoom.
The panel will feature presentations by Alderwoman Lanier, Kevin Klinkenberg, Laureen Boles, Dwayne Stephens, Dr. Deidre Grim, Bridget Lidy, Pastor Larry Gordon and Pamela Howard Oglesby. A question and answer session moderated by Ora Wright and Tonia Miller will follow.
Anyone wishing to participate in the zoom meeting can register at savannahga.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3XJGSnsyQTiYfqlEA9OFCw, and residents can also watch the meeting live on the City of Savannah Facebook, YouTube and SGTV Channel 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.