December 3, 2021 - Mayor Pro Tem and 5th district Alderwoman Dr. Estella Edwards Shabazz will host the Fabulous 5th cleanup this month. This is an opportunity for residents of the 5th district to bring yard waste, tires and bulk items to a centralized drop-off location. Wet paint and batteries will not be accepted.
The drop-off locations and dates are as follows:
Dec. 3-5
Coastal Empire Fairgrounds
4801 Meding St.
Dec. 10-12
Coastal Empire Fairgrounds
4801 Meding St.
