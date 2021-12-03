December 3, 2021 - The Chatham County-Savannah Metropolitan Planning Commission, on behalf of the CORE MPO, is undertaking the SR 307 Corridor Study to identify short-term and long-term improvements needed along the corridor to improve the safety and functionality of SR 307/Dean Forest Road from its southern terminus at SR 25/US 17/Ogeechee Road northwards to its terminus at SR 25/Main Street near a major Georgia Ports Authority truck gate.
Next week, the project team will host a Public Information Open House. This open house will serve as an opportunity for the public to view the study progress and to weigh in on the recommendations developed as part of this project.
SR 307 Corridor Study – Public Information Open House
Garden City – City Hall
100 Central Avenue, Garden City, GA
Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021
5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
SR 307 serves multiple jurisdictions, the Georgia Ports Authority, Gulfstream, commuters, and businesses. With continued growth of the region and of the Georgia Ports Authority, the CORE MPO is working proactively to maintain and enhance traffic safety and operations along this vital corridor. More information is available online at https://www.thempc.org/Core/SR307.
