December 30, 2020 - The Coastal Region Metropolitan Planning Organization (CORE MPO), the transportation planning agency for the Savannah urbanized area, is requesting the public to review and provide comments on updates to CORE MPO’s Title VI Planning documents, including the Draft Title VI Plan and Draft Participation Plan. The draft updated Participation Plan/Title VI Plan are available for review at the MPC website, in the “Latest News” section, the Live Oak public libraries, the Chatham County-Savannah Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC) office, and other public review agencies. Any changes to the draft plans will be posted on the website.
The comment period starts on Jan. 5, 2021 and written comments will be accepted until close of business on Feb. 18, 2021. Please submit your comments to Asia Hernton by email at herntona@thempc.org.
CORE MPO will also host virtual public hearings for the Participation Plan/Title VI Plan updates in conjunction with the CORE MPO Board and advisory committee meetings. Due to COVID-19, all public hearings will take place online. Links to the public hearings will be provided on the MPC website when they become available.
Below are the meeting times and dates in which online public hearings will take place:
Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) Meeting Feb. 18, 2021 5:30 p.m.
Advisory Committee on Accessible Transportation (ACAT) Meeting Feb. 22, 2021 1 p.m.
CORE MPO Board Meeting Feb. 24, 2021 10 a.m.
For a complete list of public review agencies or additional information regarding the Participation Plan/Title VI Plan updates, please call 912-651-1456.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.