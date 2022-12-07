December 7, 2022 - State Representative Carl Gilliard (D- Savannah) recently announced the appointment of the members of the Georgia Gullah Geechee Heritage Society.
“It is abundantly fitting and proper to recognize the need for a Georgia Gullah Geechee Heritage Society,” said Rep. Gilliard. “The newly appointed members of this society will work to celebrate and preserve the heritage of the Gullah Geechee culture.”
The members of the Georgia Gullah Geechee Heritage Society are as follows: Patt Gunn of Chatham County, Dr. Jamal Touré of Chatham County, Dr. Maxine Bryant of Chatham County, Maurice Bailey of Glynn County, Tiffany Young of McIntosh County, Anita Collins of Glynn County, Josiah Watts of Butts County, Sharon Butts of Bryan County, Gregg Grant of Liberty County, Sabrina Newby of Liberty County and Marilyn Howard of Camden County.
Established by House Resolution 625, which was passed during the 2022 legislative session, the Georgia Gullah Geechee Heritage Society will work to promote the culture’s rich history in the areas of tourism, economic development and education.
For more information on HR 625, please click here.
