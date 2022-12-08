December 8, 2022 - The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force has announced that the City of Savannah and Chatham County have been designated a World War II Heritage City/Community by the National Park Service, one of only 18 such communities in the nation and the sole designee in Georgia.
The Mighty Eighth Museum took the lead on this project dating to the spring of 2021, working closely with Chatham County government, Congressman Buddy Carter's office, and Bill Palmer, a private citizen with a keen interest in local history, particularly World War II.
The American World War II Heritage Cities Program (AWWIIHC) honors the contributions of local towns, cities, counties and commemorates the stories of the men, women, and children whose bravery and sacrifices shaped the U.S. home front during World War II, and still impact our country today. Only one American World War II Heritage City can be designated in each state or territory.
Information about the engagement of the citizens of Chatham County to marshal resources toward the U.S. World War II home front effort and to commemorating and preserving its legacies will be included at go.nps.gov/AWWIIHC. For more information, call (912) 748-8888 or mightyeighth.org.
