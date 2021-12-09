December 9, 2021 - The City of Savannah is partnering with the Economic Opportunity Authority of Savannah-Chatham County (EOA) and the Georgia Department of Human Services to help utility customers with outstanding water bills.
Assistance is available through the EOA for City of Savannah residents who have past-due balances and meet income level requirements.
Anyone who needs assistance paying a past due utility bill should call 912-721-7910 and select the Water Assistance Program option. Customers should also have their water bill information handy.
City bill payment plans are also available, and customers interested in setting up a new payment arrangement should contact Utility Services at 912-651-6460 Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The city has allocated $4 million in the 2022 proposed budget to improve utility billing and meter services.
