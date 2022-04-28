April 28, 2022 - Mayor Pro Tem Dr. Estella Edwards Shabazz has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2022 Human Development (HD) Federal Advocacy Committee. Mayor Pro Tem Shabazz was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor Vince Williams of Union City, Georgia.
“I am thrilled to represent Savannah in this important committee role for the National League of Cities,” said Mayor Pro Tem Shabazz. “This is yet another excellent example of Savannah’s key role on the national stage with regard to so many integral topics that are part of the wide tapestry of needs facing not only our community, but all of America’s cities.”
As a member of NLC’s HD committee, Mayor Pro Tem Shabazz will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocating on behalf of America’s municipalities before Congress, with the administration and at home.
“NLC’s federal advocacy committees are a key tool for gathering insights directly from the communities that our members serve,” said NLC President Mayor Vince Williams of Union City, Georgia. “I am excited to have Mayor Pro Tem Shabazz serve on the Human Development Committee and look forward to working with her to fulfill the promise of America’s cities, towns and villages.”
The full leadership of this year’s committee will consist of Chair Kacy Kostiuk, Councilmember, Takoma Park, MD, Vice Chair Denise D. Adams, Mayor Pro Tempore, Winston-Salem, NC, and Vice Chair Adriana Rocha Garcia, Councilmember, San Antonio, TX.
For more information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees, visit: www.nlc.org/advocacy/committees.
