November 8, 2022 - Following a robust national search and comprehensive evaluation process, City Manager Joseph A. Melder has appointed Elzie Kitchen as Savannah’s Fire Chief. Chief Kitchen had served as interim Fire Chief since July 2, 2022.  

“Chief Kitchen is a servant leader committed to the City of Savannah’s vision of our City being safe for all Savannahians,” said City Manager Melder. “He has my confidence and trust, along with the respect of Savannah Fire, and the support of the Savannah community. Chief Kitchen embraces a collaborative approach to leadership and is focused on continuing Savannah Fire’s ability to save lives through investing in basic life support training. In addition, Chief Kitchen is committed to developing leaders from within our ranks, investing in Team Savannah, and giving everyone the opportunity to thrive.”

