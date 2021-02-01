February 1, 2021 - Commissioner Whitely will hold a virtual town hall for a District 6 on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. Topics will include the My Chatham app, Southside Business Advisory Group, E911 Communications, and public safety.
How to participate or watch:
To make a comment or ask a question you must register in advance.
- To register, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_K-h1YlYqRhuIravpkuPFWA
- After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
- Or email questions to: Together@AaronWhitely.com
To watch the meeting (no comments or questions):
- Watch on the Chatham County Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ChathamCounty
- Channel 16 Online: https://www.chathamcountyga.gov/OurCounty/Cgtv
- Or watch on Comcast Channel 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.