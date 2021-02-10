February 10, 2021 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group Cora Bett Thomas Realty recently gave monetary and food donations to the Skidaway Island First Responders. As a company and with personal agent contributions, the brokerage gathered and donated $1,950 and food for the volunteers.
“The firefighters at both stations on Skidaway appreciated the monetary donations and delicious snacks provided,” says Kelly H. Gordon, President of the Skidaway Island First Responders. “Our main focus is protecting and serving this wonderful community. We couldn’t do what we do without generous donations like these.”
“We are so thankful for their service and commitment to our community,” says Broker in Charge Will Thurman. “This is just a small way to show them how much we care and appreciate their volunteer services. They make us feel safe knowing that they’re there to protect us when the unexpected happens.”
The department plans to allocate the donations made to provide uniforms and gear to their new class of graduates.
For more information, visit www.baystreetrealtygroup.com.
