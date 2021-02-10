February 10, 2021 - The Kiah House Museum building was built in 1910 and was once recognized by Reader's Digest as one of the Treasures of America. Today, to celebrate Black History, the community is raising money to show that Black Museums Matter through a GoFundMe to save this historic building.
The Kiah House is one of the first Black-founded museums in Savannah. It was established by Dr. Calvin and Virginia Kiah and had notable visitors including Rosa Parks and Margaret Burroughs. Contributions will help the nonprofit African Diaspora Museology Institute to prevent the demolition of the 1910 Kiah House Museum building and secure its official landmark status in Savannah’s historically Black Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood.
Dr. Calvin L. Kiah came to Savannah State College and championed the Education Department, later integrating Georgia State University as the first person of color to hold the position of Vice President of Research and Academic Affairs. He is credited with being instrumental in increasing opportunities for minorities within the University.
"The Kiah House in Savannah Georgia was both a family home and public museum until Virginia Kiah’s death in 2001. Since its establishment in 1959 it was unique in its design and for its historical purpose yet for 20 years it has been allowed to deteriorate to the point of shame instead of raising pride in this historic community," said Deborah Johnson-Simon on the GoFundMe page.
Countless Black History sites have been lost to urban redevelopment, the goal is to not let that happen to the Kiah Museum Building. For more information, visit their GoFundMe Campaign.
