February 14, 2023 - The City of Savannah’s Sanitation Department and its partner, The Upcycling Company, has rolled out four new drop-off sites for glass-only recycling.
Savannah residents can now visit the following locations to drop off acceptable glass recyclables:
- Barnes Restaurant, 5320 Waters Ave.
- Capital Street Fire Station, 2235 Capital St.
- Congregation Agudath Achim, 9 Lee Blvd.
- Coffee Bluff Fire Station, 13710 Coffee Bluff Rd.
These drop-off sites are additional to the Bacon Park Transfer Station and Dean Forest Landfill that previously rolled out Wednesday, Jan. 11, providing six available containers throughout the community.
“We have placed signs in the direct vicinity of each container with clear instructions on what can and cannot be placed in the container,” said Commercial Refuse, Recycling, & Litter Abatement Director, Kevin Exley.
Residents are encouraged to visit any of these locations to transport and dispose of glass recyclables at no additional cost. This program will help remove glass recyclables from the City’s current single-stream recycling program to limit contamination and increase material value.
