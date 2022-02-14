February 14, 2022 - The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) is asking for Chatham County residents to participate in an online Hurricane Questionnaire over the next two weeks, beginning Monday, Feb. 14. The questionnaire will open to the public on Monday and will close on Feb. 28. CEMA is gathering information about how Chatham residents receive information and react to a hurricane event affecting our community.
The Hurricane Questionnaire is available in both English and Spanish and can be found by visiting CEMA’s website: www.ChathamEmergency.org. Residents should be able to complete the questionnaire in less than 15 minutes.
Once the comment period is complete, the data complied will assist CEMA in understanding resident’s thought process and preferred communication methods. This data will be compared with CEMA’s current practices for decision making and evacuation communication to ensure effective coordination efforts for future events.
The questionnaire includes several critical questions for CEMA’s outreach and hurricane decision making practices including a resident’s perceived risk from hurricane related impacts, how likely a resident would comply with mandatory evacuation orders, and reasons a resident would choose to evacuate or shelter in place for a hurricane in our community.
Questions or concerns with the questionnaire or residents that may need special assistance completing the questionnaire can contact CEMA via telephone at 912-201-4500 or by emailing cema@chathamcounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.