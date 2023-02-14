February 14, 2023 - Last evening at approximately 7 p.m., the City of Savannah’s Water Resources department became aware of a major water system leak associated with a 30-inch waterline in north Chatham County that serves as the primary supply for Effingham County. While water service was restored within approximately two hours to most of the affected areas in Chatham County, a complex water line repair was needed to restore water service to Effingham County and customers off Meinhard Road.
At 3:15 a.m. today, water service was restored to Effingham County and Meinhard Road area customers. Upon investigation, the cause of the loss of water supply and pressure resulted from a fire hydrant assembly that separated/failed from its connection to the 30-inch waterline. The failure has been repaired and the 30-inch waterline remains intact and in service. Initial assessment of the situation to determine the probable cause of the separation was not apparent to City staff but further assessment will be undertaken as the City strives to avoid this type of incident.
