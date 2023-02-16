February 16, 2023 - The City of Savannah’s Sanitation department has completed a major commitment from the 2022 budget’s Back to Basics investment in Sanitation services with the implementation of four fully-staffed litter teams. These teams each include 3 team members, with one supervisor overseeing the 4 teams.

“Back to Basics is all about delivering the core services our residents and businesses expect of their City government,” said City Manager Joseph A. “Jay” Melder. “We are so proud of Team Sanitation’s work to deliver on the ambitious workplan that was laid out in the 2022 budget – these expanded litter teams will play a major role in keeping Savannah beautiful.”

