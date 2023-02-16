February 16, 2023 - The City of Savannah’s Sanitation department has completed a major commitment from the 2022 budget’s Back to Basics investment in Sanitation services with the implementation of four fully-staffed litter teams. These teams each include 3 team members, with one supervisor overseeing the 4 teams.
“Back to Basics is all about delivering the core services our residents and businesses expect of their City government,” said City Manager Joseph A. “Jay” Melder. “We are so proud of Team Sanitation’s work to deliver on the ambitious workplan that was laid out in the 2022 budget – these expanded litter teams will play a major role in keeping Savannah beautiful.”
Sanitation’s litter teams operate 5 days per week and pick up trash and litter across 17 routes throughout the week, while also maintaining rights-of-way and major thoroughfares.
“This is all about investing in our neighborhoods and providing them with key services. We are thankful for the City Manager and City Council providing Sanitation with the needed resources to deliver on our goals with regard to litter,” said Sanitation Director Quhannah “Q” Andrews. “Since these crews became fully staffed and operational, we have noticed a dramatic decrease in the proliferation of litter throughout the City.”
To learn more about Sanitation services, visit savannahga.gov/sanitation or contact Sanitation customer service at 912-651-6579.
