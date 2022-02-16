February 16, 2022 - The National Park Service (NPS) is requesting the public’s input on a study designed to help preserve South Carolina’s second-oldest town. Public comment began Tuesday, Jan. 18 and will be available through Friday, March 4.
“It is important that our community provide feedback to the National Park Service and assist our federal partner's review. This National Historic Landmark District study will shape the Beaufort County area for the next ten years,” said Chris Ophardt, Beaufort County Public Information Officer.
Additionally, NPS will host a series of listening sessions with community members directly involved in the management of the district, including local government officials, business owners, preservation experts and others to gain a greater understanding of their efforts to preserve the district.
Click on this link to read the study: Beaufort National Historic Landmark District Integrity and Condition Study.
The NPS will also accept written comments for consideration in the study’s initial draft. Comments may be submitted:
Online (the preferred method)
Visit https://parkplanning.nps.gov/beaufort. Select “Open for Comment” on the left menu bar, open the “January Public Meetings” folder and click on the green “Comment Now” button to access the online commenting form; or
By Postal Mail, send comments to:
Alesha Cerny
Attn: Beaufort NHLD Study
National Park Service
100 Alabama Street, SW
Atlanta, GA 30303
Written comments on the initial phase of the study must be submitted online or postmarked by March 4, 2022, to be considered. Additional opportunities for commenting and public engagement will be offered during the course of the project.
For more information about the Beaufort National Historic Landmark District Integrity and Condition Study, including public meeting details, virtual log-in instructions and more, visit the planning website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/beaufort.
